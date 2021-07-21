Piling Underway at £115M Heath Farm Lane Development

Roger Bullivant Limited, the UK’s leading ground engineering company, started work on the £115m Partington housing scheme last summer with Heath Farm Lane Joint Venture, formed by Vistry Partnerships and Trafford Housing Trust. The housing scheme will bring forward 600 homes in Greater Manchester and Heath Farm Lane JV has appointed contractor Roger Bullivant for their in-house foundation solutions.

Roger Bullivant will install over 4400 linear metres of precast concrete RBeam foundations, together with 1148 No. 200sq Driven Precast Concrete Piles. This high-quality engineered foundation system allows RBeam to be installed in conjunction with piles, a technique that can be applied to many soil conditions.

“Not only is the Heath Farm Lane scheme an important project for Vistry Partnerships, but it will play a central role in transforming Trafford’s housing supply so we are delighted to have Roger Bullivant on board to help turn our idea into a reality,” said Vistry Partnerships’ Managing Director of JVs for the North West, Brendan Blythe.

The RBeam system can decrease the time needed to construct foundations, precast factory production ensures the quality and reduces site wastage compared to in-situ beams and trench fill foundations, and most importantly reduces the health and safety risks of excavations on site.

Using their in-house designed, Quiet piling hammers, RB will install segmented piles to depths of up to 10 metres. All RB rigs are designed and purposed built in-house to meet specific site requirements, in this case, reduce height and weight to suit the residential developments. By using Driven Precast Concrete Piles, Roger Bullivant was able to offer a cost-effective solution benefitting from zero spoil generation as well as saving time associated with MMC compared to conventional methods of foundation construction.

“We are delighted to be working with the Heath Farm Lane JV to bring forward much-needed housing in the North West. This is a great example where RB can provide a value-engineered solution for our stakeholders. Working closely with both developers, we were able to provide the most cost-effective solution, through innovation, product development and a wealth of experience gained from many years working within the industry,” added Business Unit Manager Jon Harris at Roger Bullivant.