PLATFORM_ Appoints Winvic to Construct Second Build-to-Rent Scheme

Winvic Construction Ltd, a leading main contractor that specialises in the design and delivery of multi-sector construction and civil engineering projects, is designing and constructing a second city centre build-to-rent (BTR) project for PLATFORM_ . The Winvic team has started on site at the Sheffield scheme and handover is scheduled for summer 2023.

The development on Sylvester Street, Sheffield is situated between the The Moor shopping centre and the A61 ring road and is adjacent to Porter Brook. It comprises 335 apartments and also features community roof terraces, shared social areas to the ground floor and two commercial spaces totalling 7,650 sq ft. Winvic will construct the seven and fourteen-storey complexes using a steel frame together with car parking and covered cycle storage. The façade will be made up of three types of brick built with projecting piers and header features, ensuring the external aesthetics are in-keeping with the surrounding area. A local artist – working with the Sheffield City Council – will incorporate street furniture and artwork in and around the newly formed cycle way and footpath which runs along the site adjacent to the Porter Brook; this will include a viewing area over the brook.

The other BTR scheme that Winvic is currently constructing for PLATFORM_ is located on Dumballs Road, Cardiff and comprises 206 one-bed and two-bed apartments over two tower blocks. Works started on site in January 2021 and the steel frames of the north tower – climbing to eight and 12 storeys – and the south tower – reaching eight and nine storeys – have been erected. Two commercial spaces totalling 6,500 sq ft will be found on the ground floor as well as 2,100 sq ft shared resident spaces, including a lounge and gym. Furthermore, Winvic will fully fit out the apartments, create rooftop terraces and construct surface car-parking for 39 vehicles and storage for 192 cycles.

Mark Jones, Winvic’s Director of Multi-room, commented: “We’ve been working in partnership with PLATFORM_ for some time in preparation for both projects and we’ve built a strong relationship due to our shared vision of quality accommodation through good design that’s simply done right. With over 7,000 multi-room beds developed to date and a further 3,000 plus under construction, the expertise of our teams will make the road to handover a smooth one on these prestigious schemes.”

Matt Willcock, Development Director from PLATFORM_, added: “We’re looking forward to launching both PLATFORM_ Sheffield and PLATFORM_ Cardiff. The buildings will not only help redevelop the local areas but will provide much needed housing to cope with high demand. Winvic has experience in delivering high quality residential apartments and we are confident that they will be able to deliver our vision for these BTR developments.”

