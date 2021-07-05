Prime Residential Site Comes to the Market

FHP Property Consultants have been instructed to sell a residential site of 1.5 acres fronting Melton Road in Edwalton which has an outline planning consent for nine large houses.

“Many people will know this site as ‘the Xmas tree site’ on Melton Road, as many have bought their Christmas trees from the site over the years,” said David Hargreaves joint founder of FHP who is handling the sale.

In addition to the 0.9-acre field, there is a four-bed bungalow which sits on a further 0.6-acre site.

“The site has outline planning consent for nine executive homes of 2,500 sq. ft, which, with sales prices of up to £450 per sq. ft in the area, should attract prices of £1 million to £1.2 million each. Adjacent to the site, FHP Living have sold four properties for £1 million each,” added Jules Hunt of FHP Living.

The residential site sits across the road from the site where Guy Phoenix developed two ultra-luxury homes at prices of £4 million and £7 million. Hargreaves confirmed that offers in the region of £3 million are required for the site, with very strong early interest.

Although the planning consent is for nine houses, the site could suit three very large homes, an apartment scheme, or a care home or ‘later living’ development.