Prologis expands Birmingham logistics park to meet growing demand for urban logistics facilities

Prologis, the UK’s leading developer of industrial logistics parks, today announced plans to expand Prologis Park Midpoint, Birmingham, to provide more urban logistics facilities for customers in the Midlands.

The company, which is headquartered in Solihull, recently acquired around nine acres of land adjacent to Prologis Park Midpoint and plans to develop a new warehouse facility of up to, 165,000 sq. ft on the site of the former fulfillment centre. The acquisition was facilitated by Coltham Developments who worked with Prologis to secure the land.

Speaking about the expansion, Ian Romano, from the Capital Deployment & Leasing Team at Prologis UK, said: “This acquisition presents a rare opportunity to acquire a prime site in a well-established and highly sought-after logistics location in Birmingham. We’re very pleased to have worked closely with Coltham to secure this and look forward to delivering a further phase and expanding Prologis Park Midpoint, which already holds over 1.4m sq ft in five fully-leased buildings.

“The Birmingham conurbation, is the second most populated region in the UK (behind London) and has a dwindling supply of land for industrial use, largely due to a loss of space to residential development and the constraints of the greenbelt. As a result, we could soon be facing the same problem as the capital, where there is limited space available for warehouses and distribution centres close to the businesses and homes that rely on their services.

“Situated close to the M6, M6 toll and M42 motorways, and benefiting from excellent transport links for rail and air freight too, the planned new building at Prologis Park Midpoint will enable us to meet growing demand for urban logistics facilities within the UK’s logistics Golden Triangle.”

Stuart Franks, Development Director at Coltham Developments Ltd, said: “Great to have completed the acquisition of this prime site for Prologis. It was a pleasure to work with Ian and his team, together with Simon Norton at Colliers CRE, who acted for the vendor, Asda. I wish Prologis every success with their proposals for the site moving forward to provide much needed logistics space within Birmingham.”

Prologis Park Midpoint is one of 22 industrial parks owned and run by Prologis across the UK. Find more information about Prologis Park Midpoint here.