SGP completes first phase at Aberdeen’s new urban logistics park

Stephen George + Partners (SGP) is delighted to announce the completion of the comprehensive refurbishment of a 74,600 sqft building to Grade A standard logistics, storage and distribution warehouses at Aberdeen One, a new urban logistics park in the Altens Industrial Estate on the south side of Aberdeen.

Working closely with client Titan Investors, SGP reconfigured the existing building into two units of 28,000 sqft and 40,000 sqft (plus office provision), with the former being a shell only refurbishment and the latter pre-let to FedEx.

Explains Marcus Madden-Smith, Partner at SGP: “Aberdeen One is a new area for logistics at the popular Altens Industrial Estate, historically well established in the oil and gas industry but equally able to diversify to meet the growing demand for logistics and distribution hubs in the area. We took the decision to reuse, repurpose and refurbish the existing structure as a sustainable alternative to demolishing it. We developed the size and layout of the units and surrounding service yard to meet the needs of the local market and our client has already disclosed the likelihood of future phases on site.”

In addition to new internal walls to create the subdivision, the external envelop has been reclad with a neutral palette of grey and white cladding, creating a contemporary modern look. Additional level access doors have been added to both units. Unit 1 includes a new external office area, plus eight dock levellers, three of which are to accommodate the double deck trailers of European lorries.

Concludes Marcus: “These new units at Aberdeen One are the latest in SGP’s continuing development of Scottish projects. Our knowledge of the technical aspects of the Scottish planning system and the positive working relationship with the Aberdeen City Council planners and warrant office made the process efficient and we look forward to working with them on future phases of the site.”