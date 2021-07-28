SOBEN NAMED CONSULTANCY OF THE YEAR AT PRESTIGIOUS INDUSTRY AWARDS

Quantity surveying and commercial management consultancy, Soben, has been named Consultancy of the Year at the National Building and Construction Awards for the second year running.

Soben EMEA Managing Director, Andrew Gallacher, picked up the award at a prestigious ceremony in London’s Wembley Stadium attended by professionals from across the construction industry.

The National Building Awards comprise 17 categories and provide successful businesses in the world of building the opportunity to highlight their work and achievements and be judged by a panel of national experts.

Founded in 2011, Soben is the UK’s leading contractor-centric quantity surveying and commercial management consultancy. Its clients include blue chip national and international contracting organisations who construct prestigious and complex projects across the construction, civil engineering, rail, utility, and energy sectors.

Commenting on the award win, Andrew Gallacher, said; “It is a fantastic endorsement of Soben’s commitment to excellence and our ambitious growth plans that we have been awarded this prestigious award for the second year running.

“I am hugely proud of each and every member of our team. Their hard work and dedication to our culture and values are the reason that we are able to deliver on our ambitious plans year on year.”

“It is fantastic to see Soben take home the prestigious Consultancy of the Year Award for the second year in a row” commented NBC Awards Director Damian Cummins. “Once again, Soben demonstrated that it is a true example of a high quality, client focused, and forward-thinking consultancy. To once again be recognised as the best at what they do in the UK is a marker of success for the Soben team.”