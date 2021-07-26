Specialist Window Cleaning awarded three-year FM deal with Great Portland Estates

SWC has been awarded a three-year deal with Great Portland Street Estates plc covering its portfolio of over 40 properties across London.

The contract award is one of the largest stand-alone window cleaning contracts in the country, which will see the SWC team demonstrating a wide variety of specialist window cleaning techniques including Cradle systems, BMUs, rope access and traditional water fed pole systems in order to provide outstanding window cleaning across the variety of classic and state of the art modern buildings. Some of the notable buildings within the portfolio are 200 Grays Inn Road, brand new Hanover Square and The Hickman.

Rebecca Bradley, Head of Property Services at Great Portland Estates plc said: “We were delighted to award SWC with this prestigious contract. We have a clear strategic focus on London with a varied portfolio of properties. SWC’s investment in their people, innovative cleaning methods and Health and safety approach, showed us that they are more than capable of offering a service that will cater for all of our buildings.”

Gareth Thomas, Managing Director at SWC commented: “We were extremely pleased to win this significant contract. As one of the largest standalone window cleaning contracts in the county, it is a testament to our staff and their willingness to go the extra mile to exceed our client’s expectations. We look forward to working with Great Portland Estates plc and building our respective businesses.”