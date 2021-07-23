St. Modwen continues skills drive with sponsorship of WorldSkills UK Bricklaying Competition

St Modwen, an expert in housebuilding and residential development, is sponsoring the WorldSkills UK Bricklaying Competition for 2021, which sees young people compete to become the UK’s best bricklayer.

The competition assesses an individual’s technical, personal and employability skills against set criteria in a competitive timed environment. Run in partnership with SkillBuild, part of CITB, WorldSkills UK Competition-based training programmes are designed by industry experts to raise standards in apprenticeships and technical education.

Apprentices and students who excel in the WorldSkills UK National Qualifiers in Bricklaying will be invited to take part in the National Finals, which will take place in November. The winner of the National Final will be crowned the UK’s best Bricklayer at a national celebration event.

WorldSkills UK’s Head of National Competitions and Careers, Dee Aylett-Smith, said: “St. Modwen’s commitment to helping young people starting in the construction industry to develop the skills needed for today’s rapidly changing workplace requirements is a perfect match with our Bricklaying competition. We believe that by working together we can help more young people in the construction industry achieve excellence at work.”

Dee added: “It’s not just the technical skills the training programme and competition addresses, it’s also about developing the employability skills such as reliability, teamwork, time management and communications that employers value so highly.”

Individuals who excel at the WorldSkills UK National Finals can be selected to join the WorldSkills UK International Training and Development programme with the possibility of being selected for Team UK and the chance to represent their country on the global stage at WorldSkills also known as the ‘skills olympics’, where they will compete with rivals from over 80 countries.

Speaking for St. Modwen, Dave Smith, Managing Director of St. Modwen Homes, commented: “As a business we strive for excellence in everything we do and have a strong track record of promoting skills during people’s early careers. That’s why we are proud to be supporting this important competition, getting the message out there to apprenticeships and students across the UK that our industry celebrates brilliance and offers great opportunities.”

About WorldSkills UK:

WorldSkills UK is an independent charity and a partnership between employers, education and governments. Together, we are using international best practice to raise standards in apprenticeships and technical education so more young people and employers succeed.

