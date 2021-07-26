Topland and Beltane Asset Management’s Verdant Scheme Begins

Topland and development partner Beltane Asset Management have started construction of Verdant, a comprehensive extension and redevelopment of 150 Aldersgate Street and 3-4 Bartholomew Place.

The Farringdon office building is being redeveloped to meet changing occupier requirements.

The scheme, that will see the two sites connected through a new extension, will create 135,000 sq ft of new office accommodation. The building will benefit from dual entrances to both Aldersgate Street and Bartholomew Place.

It is located within the heart of the Cultural Mile and within two minutes’ walk of the Farringdon Elizabeth line underground entrance at Long Lane.

Biophilic Design and Natural Ventilation

Verdant has a low embodied carbon footprint achieved by reusing approximately 80 per cent of the existing structure, natural ventilation throughout and a bespoke biophilic design integrated into the architecture. In addition, there are green roofs, terraces on all floors, hard and soft landscaping and the creation of external courtyards. Communal facilities will be incorporated, including a ground floor café and co-working area and further investment in sustainable travel is included, with the introduction of more than 250 cycle spaces.

Once complete, the building will comprise 135,000 sq ft of Grade A office accommodation, with floorplates ranging from 2,000 sq ft to 17,000 sq ft, suitable for a range of office users.

The building is scheduled to complete in Q2 2023 and Cushman & Wakefield and BH2 have been appointed as leasing agents.

Mark Kingston, ms of Topland, said: “Our decision to build speculatively demonstrates not only our confidence in the London office market, but also our confidence in the scheme itself. Verdant provides truly sustainable next generation office space that we believe will appeal to a wide range of occupiers”.

Jonathan Chenery, Founding Partner at Beltane Asset Management added: “We are delighted to get going on the redevelopment of Verdant. The building will provide occupiers with a sustainable workplace of the highest quality, aimed at fostering wellbeing and productivity, in arguably one of London’s most attractive sub-markets. Farringdon, Clerkenwell and Smithfields are experiencing record-levels of demand from a range of sectors that are attracted by the transport connections at Farringdon and all that the area has to offer.”