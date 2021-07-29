TRANSFORMATIONAL HOUSEBUILDING PROJECT CALLS FOR GAME-CHANGING SOLUTIONS TO INNOVATION CHALLENGE

An innovation initiative to support the transformation of the housebuilding sector is calling for suppliers of new solutions. Advanced Industrialised Methods for the Construction of Homes (AIMCH) is inviting suppliers to enter the sandpit challenge to showcase their innovative products or services, demonstrating how they can deliver industrialised offsite solutions required to meet current and future housebuilding demands.

The three-year AIMCH project, whose goal is to support the sector to tackle the UK housing crisis by building new homes quicker, more efficiently and to a higher standard, is encouraging innovation and collaboration from across all parts of the industry.

There are three challenge areas for suppliers to submit their technically and commercially promising products and systems;

Advanced MMC Solutions, with a particular focus on scaffoldless erect

Standardised Solutions, including modular stairs, bathroom pods, and preformed windows and doors

Zero Carbon Solutions, with a particular interest in heat pumps, underfloor heating, convection heaters, battery storage, and lower lambda mineral wool

Successful partners could see their products and services trialled on live housing projects, with successful methods subsequently being commercialised and brought to market in volume.

Daniel Shea, AIMCH Partner and Technical Innovation Coordinator, Barratt Developments Plc, said, “What we are looking for from the sandpit challenge is for suppliers to bring forward truly innovative and unique near to market solutions that have the potential to be scalable.

Already we have witnessed the success of new product and system trials during the first two years of the AMICH project and we know that there are many more companies out there who are innovating and can play their part in helping to transform the sector. We need to find more sustainable ways of building quality new homes and achieving a net zero-carbon built environment, and we need game-changers who can support this transformation.”

The AIMCH project aims to develop know how that supports the key sector stakeholders deliver 120,000 homes for the same or less cost than traditional methods, built 30% quicker and has the potential to impact on 35,000 homes being delivered by AIMCH partners across the UK each year.

Innovators who can play their part in delivering the project aims are encouraged to submit their proposals by completing the application form on the AIMCH website. Successful applicants will then be invited to participate in a workshop hosted by one of three AIMCH partners, L&Q, Stewart Milne Group or Barratt Developments Plc.