Tricas Construction selected for 88-plot development in Old Park, Telford

Tricas Construction has been awarded the contract to deliver a new construction project in Telford.

The £10.7 million project will bring 88 residential plots to a site in Old Park, for The Wrekin Housing Group.

Tom Broadway, operations manager at Tricas Construction, said: “Tricas are well placed to deliver an exceptional construction project for The Wrekin Housing Group, given our experience building for several other high profile housing associations. It fits perfectly with our growth strategy and will be the first of several planned schemes in Shropshire over the coming months.”

Graham Hopewell, contracts manager at Tricas Construction, said: “We look forward to delivering a modern construction project for The Wrekin Housing Group. The 100-week programme will bring 88 plots, comprising of a mix of 2-, 3- and 4-bedroom homes all for affordable rent and will be highly energy efficient, as we draw on our experience with the Grosvenor Road pilot scheme.”

The Old Park project represents part of a £170 million investment by The Wrekin Housing Group to deliver affordable housing in the Telford and Wrekin borough.

Jane Kind, development manager at The Wrekin Housing Group said: “The project forms part of an ambitious development programme for the Group which will see us developing 1,400 new homes across the region. We remain committed to providing high quality, sustainable homes for local people and creating vibrant communities.

“At Wrekin, we are committed ensuring people have access to good quality, affordable housing. Developments like the one at Old Park not only deliver safe and secure homes for families, but also create apprenticeships and other opportunities through the local supply chain.”