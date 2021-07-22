Trinity Leeds Unveils New ‘Trinity Stage’

Artists across the region are being given a boost thanks to a new digital event space that will showcase their talent to the city – Trinity Leeds will transform the former Topshop storefront on Briggate into ‘Trinity Stage’, complete with an impressive 6m wide digital screen.

With the arts having been hit particularly hard over the past 16 months, Trinity Leeds is doing its bit to shine a spotlight on the region’s artists and performers, where they will be given the chance to showcase videos of their work to a walk-by audience of around 30,000 people per day.

It is hoped that the eye-catching Trinity Stage screen will publicise the work of hundreds of artists, from emerging talent through to established regional organisations during the summer. The centre is calling for artists, performers or organisations across the city to send videos of their work so it can be broadcast, free of charge, on Trinity Stage.

For the opening day, content will include:

‘Aquaplane’, a short contemporary dance video featuring Max Revell that was created by Declan Creffield who is a videographer and photographer based in Leeds

‘Lockdown, Dance Up’ an online children’s dance project created using lockdown video calls by Leeds-based Union of Dance and supported by Arts Council England

‘Petite Boheme’ a 30-minute animated section of La Boheme created by Opera North during lockdown

“We are thrilled to launch Trinity Stage and we hope to promote the incredible talents that the city of Leeds has to offer. Showcasing our region’s artists and performers is our way of supporting the arts, which is a sector that’s been hit so hard this last year and a half. Be it emerging artists starting out, or established performers and groups, we want Trinity Stage to be a celebration of the arts and a vehicle to help promote their work to a wider audience,” commented David Maddison, Trinity Leeds Centre Director.