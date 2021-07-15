Willmott Dixon Interiors hits major milestone at Wellington House

A refurbishment project to deliver high-quality office space and environmental improvements at the headquarters of West Yorkshire Combined Authority, has reached a major new milestone.



Fit-out and refurbishment specialist contractor, Willmott Dixon Interiors has completed work on the renovation of the third and fourth floors of Wellington House, a five-storey office building in Leeds city centre.



The project is transforming 48,300 sq ft of office space into a flexible and collaborative working environment, with improved accessibility for employees and members of the public.



The new space is being equipped with a reconfigured entrance lobby and internal layout, as well as larger conference rooms for public meetings.



Externally the 1980s structure has been re-roofed and photovoltaic panels have been installed to provide much needed improvements to the building’s energy efficiency and reduce its carbon footprint.



The refurbishment contract was awarded to Willmott Dixon Interiors via Major Works England and Northern Ireland, part of the Scape National Construction framework.



The project is expected to be completed by November 2021.



Phil Crowther, regional director at Willmott Dixon Interiors, said: “We’re making excellent progress in the delivery of modern and fit for purpose office space at Wellington House. It’s especially pleasing to be able to handover these high-quality new facilities, given the huge challenge of ensuring the safety of our team throughout the pandemic. We’re looking forward to delivering the next phase of the project and continuing the positive relationships we have forged in the local community.”





As part of its delivery, Willmott Dixon Interiors generated a social return on investment of more than £860,000, by investing time and resources in local projects centred on employability, people skills, career workshops and mentoring opportunities. These opportunities were created by partnership working with the Department for Work and Pensions on a Mentoring Circles programme; the Ministry of Justice on a programme in local prisons; and Barnsley College who Willmott Dixon Interiors have worked with to create two industry placements for students as part of their T-Level Qualification.



Wellington House is the latest refurbishment project to be delivered by Willmott Dixon Interiors in Yorkshire, following the transformation of Quarry House in central Leeds on behalf of a government body.



For more information, visit: www.willmottdixoninteriors.co.uk





