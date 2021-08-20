2021 Structural Concrete Student Competition Winners Announced

The Concrete Centre’s annual student Structural Concrete competition, in partnership with Laing O’Rourke, has been won by Ashley Andersen from the University of Surrey. The 2021 competition challenge for teams of engineering students was to design a civic centre comprising a library and council offices in a new garden town in the north west of England.

The client has requested bids from design-and-build contractors for the construction of the building and its maintenance over the next 30 years. One of these contractors has commissioned an initial design for the new building at Porchester New Town, from a firm of consulting engineers. Entrants must respond as though they are the structural engineer responsible within the consultant’s team.

This year, The Concrete Centre held a virtual prize giving awards ceremony via webinar, which took place on Thursday 19 August 2021, where the winners were announced to all delegates. The online event celebrated the winner’s highlights and achievements along with their fellow entrants and the judges.

The 2021 competition attracted entries from across UK schools of engineering and three prizes were awarded.

First prize – University of Surrey

Runners up – Salford University

Sustainability Award – Salford University

Jenny Burridge, judge and head of structural engineering at The Concrete Centre said “This year’s project was a five-storey civic building comprising a lower ground floor library and four floors of offices. The judges were pleased by the level of design knowledge shown in the entries and the work that had been done to understand the requirements of the brief.”

Ashley Andersen from the University of Surrey impressed the judges with his very high standard submission that included exciting ‘tree’ columns in the library which framed rooflights to allow more daylight into the space. Ashley’s drawings were clear and well presented.

Daniel Dickinson from the University of Salford came a close runner-up with his submission which included long span post-tensioned beams. Daniel was also awarded the sustainability prize for his report, which included an embodied carbon calculation. This was Daniel’s second year in the competition, having won last year.

The brief for the next competition “Structural Concrete 2022” was also launched at the event and is to design a school building within an existing school development in the suburbs of a large UK city. More information can be found at http://www.concretecentre.com/competition