A WARM WELCOME AWAITS AT LOVELL HOMES’ KIRK ELLA DEVELOPMENT

LEADING housebuilder Lovell Homes is looking forward to welcoming potential homeowners as the marketing suite at a brand-new new Kirk Ella development, The Sycamores, opens its doors for the first time.

When complete, The Sycamores will offer 224 two-, three- and four-bedroom homes, 168 of which will be for sale on the open market, with 40 available to rent and the remaining 16 available for shared ownership through Together Housing Group. The marketing suite will be located on-site ready to welcome potential homeowners to the new community.

Heading up sales at the new build development, will be sales advisor Rebecca Lovegrove, who has spent three years working at Lovell Homes’ The Leeway development in the Ings area of east Hull.

Rebbeca Lovegrove, sales advisor

Rebecca said: “I’m incredibly excited to be returning to an area that’s particularly close to my heart. Lovell is a great brand to work for, it offers really high quality homes across the country and this development will be no different. I’ve lived in the city a long time, so I know the area well, but getting to work on a new site from scratch is still very exciting. I get to meet new people and experience another aspect of the business.

“Kirk Ella is a lovely area too. Having previously lived in west Hull where my children also went to school, I am very familiar with it, which will certainly help when passing on my knowledge to my customers. I have found how important being informative and approachable is when it comes to being able to answer questions and instill confidence in those wanting to buy with Lovell.”

Robert Adams, regional managing director at Lovell, said: “This is a really exciting development, which has already proven to be incredibly popular with more than 150 enquiries being made already. Rebecca brings years of knowledge and experience with her thanks to her time at The Leeway and her previous role with Bovis Homes and we’re looking forward to seeing her flourish as she settles in at a new site.”

The first set of homes at The Sycamores are due for completion in autumn 2021, with the first families moving in for Christmas. The overall scheme will also include a play area and is due to be completed by summer 2026.

The marketing suite opening hours are Thursday to Monday 10am – 5pm, currently by appointment only.

For more information, please visit www.lovell.co.uk/developments/the-sycamores-kirk-ella/ or call us on 01482 298 461.