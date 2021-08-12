As COVID-19 restrictions are relaxed, CICV Forum issues new health and safety animation, urging workers to keep protecting themselves and others





The Construction Industry Coronavirus (CICV) Forum has issued another in its series of engaging advice videos, reminding workers how to keep themselves and others safe as the COVID-19 restrictions are relaxed.

The 90-second animation is the latest in a string of easy-to-follow Forum films designed to help construction workers protect themselves and their colleagues, customers and families after Scotland moved out of Level 0 this week (Monday 9 August).

It follows the Forum’s warning last month that the sector is “not out of the woods yet” and that each worker has a vitally important role to play in continuing to maintain good hygiene.

Among the practical advice, the animation reminds construction professionals to make sure they’re vaccinated, register with Test and Protect, take regular lateral flow tests and familiarise themselves with the rules around self-isolation.

While on-site, it also reminds them to carry out thorough risk assessments, keep work spaces ventilated, wash hands, tools and surfaces regularly, continue to observe physical distancing and wear appropriate face coverings where required.

Rebecca Crosland, Chair of the Forum’s Health and Safety group, and Head of Health & Safety at the Building Engineering Services Association (BESA), said: “With the recent relaxation of COVID-19 rules, we are now entering a new phase where it is still vitally important to be careful both in our professional and personal lives.

“This video is designed to remind construction professionals that it’s vital not to forget the lessons learned so far, and of the practical steps they should all keep taking to protect themselves and their customers, colleagues and loved ones.

“Make no mistake – COVID-19 is still a very real threat and we can’t afford to relax yet. However, hopefully this will serve as a practical reminder to familiarise themselves with the latest government advice and continue carrying out the safe working practices that have been adopted over the past 18 months.”

The new guidance follows a range of other informative Forum videos that have helped to steer the sector through the pandemic, including advice on face coverings, guidance on travel and information for those carrying out domestic work.

The video was developed by Iain Mason, Chair of the Forum’s Communications sub-group and Director of Membership & Communication at SELECT, another leading member of the Forum.

He said: “Since the CICV Forum began in March 2020, our animations have proved to be highly effective in delivering vial health and safety messaging, and we hope this new video will continue to get more important advice across to construction professional everywhere.

“It’s been heartening to see how people across the industry have pulled together to get us through the past 18 months, and as we enter this new phases we must ensure that we all continue with this level of cooperation and collaboration.

“This latest animation continues the Forum’s key message that we are all #InThis Together and the importance of workers taking personal responsibility to protect themselves, their colleagues and the wider community.”

The CICV Forum is made up of 29 trade associations, professional services bodies and companies. Since its inception, it has maintained a steady supply of information and practical advice to the sector as well as carrying out surveys, producing animations and posters, hosting webinars and speaking with government ministers.

Last month it issued a secure site risk assessment template and close working checklist to help construction professionals plan for projects, with both available to download for free from the Forum website.

Watch the new video…