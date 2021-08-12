BARRATT PEDALS ITS SUPPORT FOR ROYAL BRITISH LEGION INDUSTRIES IN 150 MILE CYCLE RIDE

Housebuilder Barratt Homes has contributed £10,000 for the veteran’s charity Royal British Legion Industries (RBLI), following Regional Director Mark Bailey and his Wife participating in the charity’s annual Cycle Ride recently (16th-18th July). Mark Bailey supported this event for the second time, whilst RBLI is a charity with whom Barratt has a longstanding partnership.

The challenging route saw participants cycle from RBLI’s village in Aylesford, Kent to Meriden, West Midlands, the historical centre of England and home to the National Cyclists Memorial, which was installed 100 years ago and honours cyclists who lost their lives in both World Wars. On arrival, the RBLI party along with the local Member of Parliament and Parish Councillors hosted a wreath laying ceremony and a full-size ‘Tommy’ soldier figure was presented to Meriden Parish Council.

During the cycle ride, the riders stopped at Barratt North Thames’ Kingsbrook development in Aylesbury, Buckinghamshire, where Mark Bailey officially presented Steve Cherry, Managing Director of RBLI, with a £10,000 cheque on behalf of Barratt.

Mark comments: “We are proud to be a corporate partner of RBLI, which plays a vital role in supporting our service veterans. The annual Cycle Ride is a further opportunity to fundraise for the charity, and it is an honour to cycle amongst participants ranging from veterans to serving soldiers and even a Chelsea Pensioner.

“Tracey [Mr Bailey’s wife] and I have previously cycled with the veterans, a number of whom have had bikes specially adapted due to their injuries enabling them to complete the challenge. It is always a humbling and emotional experience which Tracey and I are delighted to be associated with. It was a pleasure to present the donation to RBLI on behalf of Barratt Developments and we look forward to continuing to work with the charity and provide opportunities for veterans.”

Natalie Sweeden, Corporate Partnerships Manager at RBLI, comments: “Time and time again, our amazing partner Barratt Homes has been there, generously supporting RBLI and helping to change the lives of the country’s most vulnerable veterans. We are incredibly proud to have them represented once again at our latest fundraising challenge.

“Mark and the team at Barratt are extremely loyal supporters and the funds they raised through this ride will make a significant difference to military veterans and their families who are struggling as a result of the pandemic. We cannot thank them enough for their support.”

Barratt announced a multi-layered partnership with RBLI in 2019, which began with a £750,000 donation to RBLI’s Centenary Village with total fundraising to date approaching £1million. The £22million development will be made up of assisted-living accommodation, family homes, specially-adapted apartments and a community centre for injured veterans and their families.

The housebuilder has also supported a number of veterans with employment opportunities at its developments in the South East. Most recently, Barratt installed hundreds of Tommy figures across the country at its new homes developments to commemorate the lives of soldiers who fought in WWI, and thank the veterans of today.

To find out more about Royal British Legion Industries, visit www.rbli.co.uk. To find out more about Barratt Homes, visit www.barratthomes.co.uk.