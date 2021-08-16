Brand-new homes ready to reserve on doorstep of Tolkien’s village in Staffordshire

EARLY BIRDS FLOCK TO IDYLLIC NEW COMMUNITY IN GREAT HAYWOOD

LEADING housebuilder Lovell Homes is excited to announce the first availability for reservations at its stunning new development Tixall View.

The exclusive selection of three- four- and five-bedroom homes in Great Haywood, Staffordshire will be surrounded by rolling fields, canalways and scenic landscape perfect for families.

The new-build development will have an on-site marketing suite to welcome potential homeowners to this enchanting area, at what will be a very special community. The first phase of the development is well underway and prices for the first, three- and four-bed homes, are between £275,000 and £337,000.

The village is best-known for its connection with author J. R. R. Tolkien, being home to his wife, Edith, who moved there in 1916 to be close to him after he enlisted in the army and was stationed at nearby Cannock Chase. After surviving The Somme, Tolkien was sent back to England and spent the winter with Edith at their cottage. During his leave, Tolkien took the beauty of his natural surroundings into his writing, for which there is evidence of throughout many of his early fiction creations.

Sales Executive at Tixall View, Claire Brabbins-Pretty, said: “It’s certainly not hard to be inspired by the lifestyle here with space to breathe or bury your head in a book, while youngsters can explore the abundance of wildlife on their doorstep.

“The homes at Tixall View offer real comfort with a charming setting. All while being just minutes from the A51, making a breezy journey south towards Birmingham, or north to Stoke-on-Trent. There are excellent local links thanks to regular bus services through Great Haywood, railway stations at Stafford and Rugeley, and Birmingham International Airport less than 35 miles away.

“This is an exciting development in a truly, unique setting that we expect will be extremely popular with buyers looking to find some calm and quiet while still being accessible to key city links. It’ll be great to start welcoming the first homeowners to the area and I have no doubt they will make magical memories there.”

The first set of homes at Tixall View is due for completion in September 2021, with the first families moving in for October 2021.

The marketing suite opening hours are 10am to 5pm, Thursday to Monday, with viewings currently by appointment only.

For more information, please visit Tixall View (lovell.co.uk) or call on 01785 508 275.