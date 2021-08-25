Building consultancy urges preparation for stricter energy laws

Leeds-based building consultancy, C80 Solutions, is urging property owners and businesses to begin preparing for the arrival of stricter energy performance laws in the coming years.

The government’s Minimum Energy Performance of Buildings Bill was introduced earlier this month and will be debated by MPs this autumn, paving the way for legislation which will require all private rented sector homes to be Energy Performance Certificate (EPC) band C by 2028. The government has also outlined targets which will have major implications for owner occupiers, mortgage lenders and commercial lettings. With thousands of properties likely to need significant energy performance upgrades, C80 Solutions believes that many landlords and building owners would benefit from an early assessment of their expected requirements to ensure they manage the necessary investments and meet the new standards in time.

Harry Hinchliffe, Energy Consultant and BREEAM Assessor at C80 Solutions, said:

“The bill is a key driver in the commitments set out in the government’s Energy White Paper and subsequent policy statements. It will have a widespread impact on the UK’s property sector, affecting a large percentage of people and businesses with a property investment. Its objectives include non-domestic commercial lettings to achieve EPC band B by 2030 and homes to be EPC band C by 2035 where practicable, cost effective and affordable. It will also affect financial services as mortgage lenders will be required to ensure an EPC band C average for their portfolios by 2030.”

Dan Chadwick, Energy & Sustainability Consultant at C80 Solutions, said:

“Recent studies have suggested that around 2.9m homes will need to improve to meet the proposed changes, with an estimated average cost of £9,872 per home and a total cost of £29 billion across the sector. Although the legislation needs to follow the usual process of parliamentary scrutiny, the bill is seen as an essential step in achieving carbon net zero – there is a clear direction of travel towards a much higher standard of energy efficiency and it’s unlikely to meet much resistance from MPs, especially in the context of the latest alarming reports about the climate emergency. An increase in minimum EPC from E to C is a substantial rise. With that in mind, many individuals and organisations would be wise to start the process of examining their properties and estates. For some, early planning could be vital in phasing the work and the costs required to achieve 100% compliance.”

C80 Solutions provides expertise encompassing all aspects of Building Regulations and environmental performance, including energy, air tightness, sound testing, environmental noise and thermal modelling. Its services support construction across both the commercial and domestic sectors.