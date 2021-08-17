Caddick Construction Appointed to Deliver Flagship Carlisle Healthcare Hub

Caddick Construction has been appointed by United Healthcare Developments to deliver a state-of-the-art, four-storey, healthcare hub on Locke Road, Eastern Way in Carlisle on a design and build contract.

This state-of-the-art landmark building will be the most efficient and sustainable primary care centre in the UK. It is designed to be carbon neutral and BREEAM Outstanding.

All the building’s power will be supplied by renewal energy, including on site solar electricity generation (roof top photovoltaic panels) and battery storage.

Using innovative technologies, heating and cooling will be provided by a heat recovery ventilation system, and hot water by point of use heaters. This will avoid the need for any “traditional” heating system or any reliance on fossil fuels.

Derek Billows, contract manager at Caddick Construction, said: “This carbon neutral primary care building a will be a flagship facility for patients and staff. Our team has a raft of healthcare experience and looks forward to delivering this exciting and innovative project, as well as further strengthening our commitment to the Cumbria region and its supply chain.”

Rachel Brown of United Healthcare Developments said “Today is the culmination of 6 years working in partnership with Carlisle Healthcare who have a vision to modernise and transform care, providing more accessible and extended services and improve the health and wellbeing of patients and communities in South Carlisle. It is wonderful to see the vision now being transformed into a reality.”

The Caddick North West team employs more than 70 staff and operates from offices in Warrington and Cumbria. The team has successfully delivered a range of projects including the £154m Angel Gardens’ Scheme in Manchester, a flagship car showroom at Trafford City, Liverpool Shopping Park and a wide variety of industrial developments including Mere Grange and Triumph Business Park on behalf of Network Space.