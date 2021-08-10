Caddick Construction hand over Panattoni’s landmark Wakefield515 scheme

Caddick Construction has completed on Panattoni’s Wakefield515 scheme, the largest speculative development in the north for 10 years.

The 515,820 sq ft warehouse facility is located to adjacent to TK Maxx Regional Distribution Centre, also built by Caddick, at the M62 and A1(M) junction. Wakefield515 has already been snapped up by Amazon thanks to its strategic location which offers access to major cities and ports across the north of England.

Up to 500 full-time jobs will be created and £5.5 million injected into the local economy as a result of Wakefield515 becoming fully operational.

Situated on a 28-acre plot, Wakefield515 was specifically designed to offer maximum flexibility for logistics and distribution businesses. The cross-docked warehouse provides generous yards of up to 100m and will incorporate sustainable features, such as rainwater harvesting systems, a PV ready roof and LED motion sensor lighting. The building has been built to a BREEAM rating of ‘Very Good’ and EPC rating of ‘A’.

Chris Wilson, Commercial Development Director at Caddick Construction, said: “This was a landmark project for the region as well as Caddick Construction and it’s great news that Wakefield515 secured an occupier even before it was fully completed. That’s testament to the site’s superb location as well as the sustainable design features and quality build that makes it an ideal hub for any logistical client.

He added: “This speculative build was announced at the height of the pandemic last year but Panattoni had the foresight and ambition to realise a successful logistics scheme here at Wakefield515 and Caddick Construction had the expertise to deliver it on time and we are delighted with the result.”

Ian Anderson, Head of Project Management at Panattoni, said: “Our latest completed development has gone extremely smoothly despite all the challenges everyone has seen in the last 14 months. The Caddick team integrated with Panattoni to ensure a high-quality facility that had occupiers interested very early on. We are delighted to have finished and let another successful speculative development, adding to the ambitious construction portfolio underway currently by Panattoni in the UK.”