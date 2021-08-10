CIOB RESPONDS TO CITB MENTAL HEALTH AND WELLBEING REPORT

The Chartered Institute of Building (CIOB) has responded to the Construction Industry Trade Body’s (CITB) latest report, Mental Health and Wellbeing in Construction.

Daisie Rees-Evans, author of the Understanding Mental Health in the Built Environment report and Policy Officer at CIOB, said:

“CIOB are pleased that CITB have launched their new mental health report which has gathered examples of best practice across the sector to inspire companies to accelerate their activities in this area before we lose more lives.

Our own research conducted prior to the Covid-19 pandemic investigated the state of mental health in the industry. It found that 26 per cent of workers had thought about taking their own life in 2019.

We are glad to see that our research has been utilised to further develop the case for addressing mental health in construction, particularly at a time where the Covid-19 pandemic has had a significant impact on so many lives during the past 18 months. Tackling mental ill-health is a significant challenge that the industry, Government and professional bodies must work together as a collective to address the underlying issues and improve worker’s wellbeing.”