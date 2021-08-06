Work is officially underway to bring over 500 new homes to a key Preston Road regeneration site in Hull. Strata Homes have begun the first phase of this new and exciting housing development located on Preston Road in Hull, which aims to transform the area into a prosperous location for families to live within a strong community. The 500 new high quality home development is a collaboration between the Hull Citywide Developer Partnership (led by Strata and Keepmoat Homes) and Hull City Council and will provide a range of affordable and private sale properties.

“The council has an ambitious and well established housing-led regeneration programme and thanks to our strong partnerships with developers such as Strata and Keepmoat we are transforming the housing market in Hull. Together we are building new, sustainable neighbourhoods, and given the partnership’s commitment to using local labour, we are bringing new training opportunities and jobs to the city too,” said Councillor Black, Hull City Council Portfolio Holder for Housing and Homelessness.

Strata will be delivering 242 homes and are on the regeneration site currently, with Keepmoat delivering a further 172 homes as the second phase. The homes will comprise of two-, three- and four- bedroom properties which will be available across various purchasing options from open market sale, homes to rent and affordable housing.

“Working alongside the Council and partners the commencement of works on site brings together many years of hard work which will see the area transformed providing a range of new mixed tenure homes. This is a really exciting next step in the redevelopment of the site which will see new homes, roads and open spaces delivered to strengthen the existing community,” added Mark Leaf, Land and Planning Director at Strata.

As part of their commitment to the local community and the City of Hull, the Citywide Partnership has pledged to support local people and help generate opportunities in training and employment, work placements, apprenticeship opportunities and supporting the growth of local businesses and supply chains, to further boost the city’s economy, which will be delivered throughout the lifetime of the project. Work at the development is expected to take four years, with the first homes becoming available to purchase in 2022.