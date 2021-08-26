CONSTRUCTION STARTS ON EXTENSIVE WOLVERHAMPTON SCHOOL WORKS

NATIONAL contractor The Input Group has started work on site at St Edmunds Catholic Academy with an extensive multi-million-pound expansion of three school buildings.

Located in Compton Park Road, adjacent to the Wolves Academy and training ground in Wolverhampton, The Input Group was appointed by the academy to carry out vast double and single storey extension and refurbishment works to existing structures across the campus.

This includes doubling the size of the dining area with a single storey extension and refurbishment, alteration works to the sports hall, creating a two-storey additional classroom space, the refurbishment and reconfiguration of existing areas to form supplementary science labs, a staff room, and lecture theatre as well as all associated external works.

Chris Monk, managing director at The Input Group, said: “We really enjoy working on education projects and supporting the learning environment of the next generation, so this is a really exciting, flagship scheme for The Input Group team and we’re very pleased to have commenced works on site.

“The project spans the entire campus, with extensive expansion works giving the school much needed additional space, especially when it comes to teaching areas – which is certainly required post Covid.”

Project manager, Paul Greaves added: “Logistically, the site will present some challenges as it shares an access road with neighbouring homes and the training ground. However, since we started on site last week everyone has been incredibly friendly and accommodating, which has created a really nice working environment. We’re therefore looking forward to cracking on with construction and reaching the next milestone.”

The Input Group has also designed and provided all the safety signage for the site to ensure there is clear wayfinding for the campus and surrounding area, especially when the students arrive back at school in September.

The design team, alongside The Input Group, includes architecture firm CBP Architects, principal designer GNA Surveyors, M&E consultant I.E.B.S, and structural engineers Moran Structural Consultants.

The works are due to be completed by March 2022.

To find out more about The Input Group, please visit www.inputgroup.co.uk or contact marketing@inputgroup.co.uk.