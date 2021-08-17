Energy networks respond to UK Hydrogen Strategy

The Government’s Hydrogen Strategy sets out hydrogen’s critical role in securing economic opportunities

across the UK, cutting emissions and delivering Net Zero.

Responding to the Hydrogen Strategy, David Smith, Chief Executive at Energy Networks Association which represents the UK and Ireland’s energy networks businesses said:

“This is a much needed and welcome first step for the development of the UK’s hydrogen economy. It puts in place the right pieces for Britain’s energy networks to act as the platform on which the UK’s hydrogen ambitions will be built, recognising the importance of hydrogen blending and investing in innovation.



“We need further recognition that for hydrogen to play its part in Net Zero, producing 5GW of hydrogen by 2030 will not be enough. We must set our sights higher, towards a figure twice that amount.”