‘Exceptional’ online conference supports industry training

AITT’s webinar is now available to watch online.

Following the success of last year’s webinar, the Association of Industrial Truck Trainers recently hosted another illuminating online conference earlier this month.

Speakers from across the sector shared case histories revealing their experience and successes as well as a series of practical tips for improving training for operatives of workplace transport.

AITT Managing Director Adam Smith said: “Insights into the methods and techniques employed by our speakers will prove invaluable to anyone involved in any capacity in the areas of both training and safety. All of our speakers were very candid about the issues they faced and were extremely generous in revealing details of the journey they took to reach highly successful outcomes.

“Each speaker contributed hugely to what was a truly exceptional event; reflected in the feedback from our attendees, with 90% of them rating the conference either ‘very good’ or ‘excellent’.”

Drawn from different backgrounds, those speaking included employers in leading manufacturers and wholesalers, technical experts from accrediting bodies as well as a spokesperson from the HSE.

The webinar also included real-world case histories from companies that have significantly improved their MHE safety through a combination of honest appraisal, careful scrutiny and comprehensive, standardised training.

Gary Rowland, Group Compliance Training Manager at nationwide food distributor Greencore, shared details of how the company reduced site impacts by 50 percent thanks to a new in-depth training programme.

Simon Ambridge, Risk and Compliance Manager at drinks wholesaler Matthew Clark also discussed the proactive ways to engage a workforce and the benefits of partnering with an accrediting body.

The importance of training was reinforced by David Lee of the HSE, who delivered a compelling talk about how the process of accident investigations plays out… and the consequences for business who fail to meet their training obligations.

Summing up, Adam Smith added: “I’m delighted to have hosted an event that shared so much thought-provoking yet practical guidance. There was something for everyone with content relevant to a broad spectrum of attendees, from training providers and recruitment agencies to workplace transport operators.

“As with any live event, we know that some of those who were keen to attend were unable to do so because of other work commitments which is why we have acted quickly to make the presentations available online.”

AITT’s webinar is available on-demand at www.aitt.co.uk/news/the-key-to-essential-training-panellists-presentations.

The 2020 online conference is also available to watch at www.aitt.co.uk/news/aitt-webinar-the-future-of-operator-training-the-presentations.