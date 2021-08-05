Expansion for Prospect 13 at Moorfield’s Aberdeen Energy Park

Virtual marketing consultancy doubles office footprint at the Enterprise Centre

Moorfield Group, the owner and landlord of Aberdeen Energy and Innovation Parks (the “Parks”), has concluded a relocation and upsizing lease with Prospect 13, the virtual marketing consultancy owned and managed by communications guru Cerri McDonald.

Having been based at the James Gregory Centre on the Innovation Park for the past two years, Prospect 13 has now relocated to a larger, more modern office suite in the Enterprise Centre on the Energy Park, located in Bridge of Don.

The business has agreed a three-year lease for the ground floor Unit G3, which can accommodate up to eight people and includes an element of collaboration space.

Cerri McDonald, Managing Director, Prospect 13, said:

“We are excited to have settled into our new, larger office in the Enterprise Centre. This office move represents a key milestone for our fast-growing company as we continue to deliver an increasingly diverse subscription-based service to new and existing customers. The expansion comes after a 55% growth in the last 12 months despite lockdown, meaning we had outgrown our previous premises.

“The new bespoke office space better accommodates our ever-expanding creative team and offers a modern, open environment with easy connection to the city and local amenities. We have such a positive relationship with the Aberdeen Energy & Innovation Parks team so we were keen to remain with them and feel optimistic about what the future holds for Prospect 13.”

Hugh Canham, Head of Asset Management at Moorfield Group, added

“It is always exciting to see an occupier grow and develop with us here at the Parks. Prospect 13 is a great example of a dynamic local business that is working hard, thriving, expanding and capitalising on the opportunities presented in the current market. We wish the Prospect 13 team continued success in their new base at the Enterprise Centre.

“Aberdeen Energy & Innovation Parks offer a variety of office solutions, including serviced offices, co-working space and virtual offices, all with competitive and flexible lease terms, which give our occupiers the opportunity to expand as their business develops. The Parks are set to benefit from the post-pandemic rise in demand for flexible serviced workspaces, providing the convenience and technology required to enable agile workforces to flourish.”

Prospect 13 was established in 2018, and in that time the business has gone from strength to strength with an impressive and growing client base. The company works with small local organisations to deliver on-demand access to a wide range of strategic and hands-on marketing services, tailored to suit specific business and growth challenges. The company recently joined forces with Cornerstone Consulting, managed by Sally Cassidy, to bring sales enablement and leadership expertise within the in-house capabilities.

Aberdeen Energy & Innovation Parks comprise 200,000 sq ft of multi-let office and industrial space for more than 80 companies and a workforce of nearly 2,000 employees. Located just minutes from Aberdeen city centre, the Parks offer a range of flexible workspaces and high-end facilities for businesses of all sizes.

Knight Frank and Ryden are joint agents for Aberdeen Energy & Innovation Parks.