FHP Property Consultants shortlisted for ‘Agent of the year’

Midlands property consultancy FHP has been shortlisted for ‘Agent of the Year’ at the annual East Midlands Property Dinner awards.

Having advised on over £500m worth of property transactions in the last 12 months, FHP has played a major role within the region’s property sector.

Celebrating the expertise and innovation within the region’s booming property industry over the last year, the East Midlands Property Dinner awards recognise the most impressive commercial and residential property deals, developments, builders, developers, agents and personalities who have led the way during a challenging period.

FHP Property Consultants is a multi-award-winning firm with specialist teams covering retail, leisure, office, industrial, education, property management, investment and residential. With its HQ in Nottingham, the firm has been representing clients for over 30 years.

FHP has completed a remarkable volume of deals in the last 12 months across all its divisions, with the most recent East Midlands EG (Estates Gazette) sector report stating the business had eight of the ‘top deal makers’ in the region – with the retail and leisure team classed as fifth most active in the country – amounting to 140 deals totalling 250,000 sq ft of retail space let, sold or acquired during 2020/21.

David Hargreaves, director at FHP Property Consultants, said: “The sheer number of deals completed across the board at FHP during this period is incredible, and is testament to the team’s expertise and tenacity to deliver the best possible service to our clients.

“2021 has been a highly successful year for the business and I certainly didn’t expect to say that back in March. The FHP team is proactive through and through – enabling our clients to maximise their return on their investment, by advising the right developments for their sites, advising on rental and capital values, identifying occupiers and negotiating head of teams. We simply get the job done.”

Major deals in this period for FHP include the acquisition of land and providing advice on the largest office letting in Nottingham for many years – 285,000 sq ft to HMRC for Sladen Estates by John Proctor.

Further notable deals include 714,000 sq feet let for distribution purposes to the likes of Panettoni, Hermes, Food Innovations and Amazon.

A letting to Tesla and store acquisitions for Lidl were also amongst the agent’s high-profile deals.

The success continues within the FHP investment team who were involved in more than £50m of investment sales and acquisitions, including the sale of the Beechdale Retail Park near Nottingham centre for the for the HDD Ltd.

Winners of the East Midlands Property Dinner categories will be announced during a black-tie dinner in September at the DeVere East Midlands Conference Centre.

More than 50 finalists have made the shortlist, as the event celebrates its landmark 21st anniversary.