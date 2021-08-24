Finning announces brand-new FINROCK21 virtual event

On October 21 2021, Finning UK & Ireland, exclusive distributor of Cat® products, will be hosting a free-of-charge virtual event for plant operators, construction professionals and heavy equipment enthusiasts. FINROCK21 will be a live, interactive virtual exhibition open to both existing customers and people that are new to Finning and Caterpillar®, giving them exclusive access to networking opportunities, technology demonstrations and more.

Located on the fictional Finning Island, visitors of FINROCK21 will be greeted with a virtual lobby where they can choose from a series of zones, each offering something unique. These include an equipment showroom, where attendees can get hands-on experience with different machinery and get a feel for how technologies can benefit their sites and businesses. Visitors can also consult Finning experts for machine, business and financial advice, ensuring that they have everything they need to get their projects on track.

FINROCK21 will include a series of technology demonstrations throughout the day, as well as panel discussions on topics ranging from engine rebuilds to machine productivity. The Tech and Innovation zone will also include sneak peeks of products that Finning and Caterpillar are still developing.

“By launching FINROCK21, we are breaking the mould and offering a brand-new interactive experience for operators, engineers and other heavy equipment enthusiasts who have been unable to attend events over the last 18 months,” explained Peter Seaman, Customer Experience and Marketing Manager at Finning UK & Ireland. “The new expo promises to be a memorable one, where we can meet attendees virtually, introduce them to new equipment and technology and inspire them in a way that we haven’t been able to over the last few months.

“We will also be offering behind the scenes tours of our operations and regional sites, giving visitors an exclusive insight into how we operate as a business. Alongside the virtual expo, we will be broadcasting FINROCK TV live from our very own studio, with a range of presentations and entertainment throughout the day — another new step for us.”

As well as attending talks and demonstrations, visitors can browse opportunities at the careers fair and network with other attendees. They can also benefit from a range of special “show only” deals and offers, including competitions with prizes such as a VIP trip to Malaga for two.

Want to register your place at FINROCK21? Sign up for free here https://finrock.cventevents.com/event/39ada080-9e6d-42ab-b4df-fb45eca51965/summary