First Firethorn Trust UK Development Secures Occupier

The first Firethorn Trust UK development, called Northampton Cross, has been fully-leased by MH Star UK, who will occupy the 37-acre scheme from October 2021. The e-commerce retailer has signed a 15-year tenancy on the two units, which span a total of 354,000 sq. ft.

MH Star UK, a specialist in home, outdoor, office, pet and children’s products sold by several in-house brands, has experienced rapid growth over the last year, accelerated by the consumer shift to e-commerce following the Covid-19 pandemic.

“As more consumers adapt their spending habits and shift to e-commerce, it has been increasingly important for us to source high-quality warehousing solutions so that we can effectively respond to ever-increasing demand. Northampton Cross delivered on every aspect, from modern, flexible office spaces to renewable energy provisions and welfare facilities for employees,” said Arvind Panchmatia, General Manager at MH Star.

“It has been a pleasure working with Firethorn Trust, and we are delighted to be leasing both units at the scheme. This new site will put us in a strong position to drive forward MH Star UK’s expansion as the business continues to grow and evolve.”

The new site, which is located directly off Junction 15A of the M1 and offers enhanced access to the UK motorway network, will put the retailer in prime position for continued expansion, whilst bringing a boost to the local jobs market.

“MH Star’s tenancy is an incredibly exciting milestone for Firethorn. Northampton Cross is the first UK development opportunity that we acquired, we are proud to have agreed such a significant lease within a year of bringing the scheme to market, and prior to its completion in October,” added Chris Webb, Partner at Firethorn Trust.

“This deal underpins Firethorn’s ongoing commitment to creating highly-specified, modern and adaptable industrial and logistics solutions in strategic locations across the UK, to help connect businesses, people and places.”

Firethorn Trust has a current development pipeline of more than 3m sq. ft. nationwide, including an eight-unit scheme at Ascent Logistics Park in Leighton Buzzard, which will be available for occupation later this year. Knight Frank acted for MH Star, while Lambert Smith Hampton & DTRE acted for Firethorn Trust.