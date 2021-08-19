Glencar awarded debut instructions from St. Modwen Logistics on two new logistics and manufacturing developments

The projects will see the construction of a new 196,000 sq ft build to suit manufacturing facility for Stovax at a site in Exeter in addition to a 89,000 sq ft industrial distribution unit for Furniturebox at a site in Chippenham.

Glencar, an expanding construction company specialising in the industrial, logistics, distribution, manufacturing, life science and pharmaceutical sectors has today announced that it has been awarded two new project instructions by logistics and industrial specialist St. Modwen Logistics at strategic development sites in Exeter and Chippenham.

At the site in Exeter within St Modwen’s Skypark Development in Clyst Honiton, Glencar will construct a 196,000 sq ft build to suit manufacturing facility for Stovax – the UK’s largest stove and fireplace producer. In addition to the base build works Glencar will undertake Cat A and Cat B fit out together with associated external works.

At the site at St Modwen Park in Chippenham, Glencar will undertake the construction of a single unit of 89,000 sq ft of industrial distribution and storage space, complete with integral offices, internal plant deck and associated external works for online furniture specialist Furniturebox.

Both projects are due to commence shortly and be completed during Q2 2021.

Speaking about the double appointment Glencar Managing Director Eddie McGillycuddy said: “We are absolutely delighted to receive our first, inaugural double project instruction from leading industrial and logistics specialist St. Modwen Logistics to construct two new build to suit projects at key sites within their expanding U.K. portfolio.

Glencar is widely recognised as an expert in the construction of high quality and bespoke industrial and logistics facilities and we look forward to working with the project teams on each development to deliver to the standard our customers have come to expect.”

Also talking about the projects Steven Smith Construction Director St. Modwen Logistics said “We are absolutely delighted to be welcoming Stovax and Furniturebox to two of our most high-profile developments in Exeter and Chippenham respectively.

We are pleased to award the contract to build both developments (built to suit) to Glencar who presented an excellent set of credentials and who come with a very strong pedigree. We look forward to working with them and the broader project team and delivering each building to the customers exacting specification”

So far this year, Glencar has been instructed upon new projects in excess of £175M for new and existing customers across the industrial, logistics, manufacturing, retail, mixed use and pharmaceutical sectors including various base build, refurbishment and fit-out instructions.