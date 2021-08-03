Green Energy: These Casinos Started Using Solar Power

Sustainable casino drift is a new trend, as gambling places start to become more aware of saving the planet. We introduce you to some of the world’s first casinos using solar power.

The green trend has caught the focus of the international gambling industry. Multiple casinos are trying to lower their carbon footprint by using solar power to electrify the casinos. The massive casino resorts have a huge potential of having their energy levels covered by solar energy, as there are enormous amounts of square feet available at the casinos in the sunny states of Nevada or California to be covered by solar panels.

Let’s take a look at some of the casinos that have started using renewable energy.

The Wynn Las Vegas Resort

With 4,750 hotel rooms, 21 dining options, and three nightclubs, The Wynn is a mass consumer of electricity. As a five-star casino resort, the guest only depends on the best of the best, when it comes to luxury and entertainment.

But that doesn’t stop The Wynn from launching a massive solar energy facility in 2018. It takes 160 acres and is supplying the casino resort with 70 percent of its energy requirements. The panels are installed at the rooftop of The Wynn and are producing power that could supply 5,056 homes. This saves the climate 33,734 metric tons of CO2 per year.

MGM Resorts

As one of Las Vegas’ main operations in the gambling industry, MGM Resorts was responsible for multiple CO2 outlets from casino resorts like Bellagio, MGM Grand, ARIA, and Park MGM. Therefore, it will save the climate from a yearly CO2 usage that is equivalent to 27,000 houses, when MGM’s massive solar array project will be finished. It will supply 90 percent of MGM Resort’s energy consumption.

Also, MGM Resort has planned to change 1,3 million light bulbs with less energy-consuming LED bulbs. It will both save the resort chain 10 million dollars per year but also have a beneficial impact on the environment.

Rincon Casino

In general, there’s a huge potential for solar power-driven casinos in the heating sun of Nevada or California. The Rincon Casino in San Diego has also started an 8-million-dollar energy project to use a nearby solar panel farm to supply the casino resort’s air conditioning with renewable energy. And it’s not only the air condition system that is run by solar power. Also, the swimming pools at the resort are heated by solar heat, and the lightning at the casino is energy efficient.

Learn more on casinos

These are three examples of how a whole business is adjusting their businesses to follow the goals of the Paris agreement. Do you want to learn more about casinos? Then visit this online casino guide that will guide you to some of the best, licensed casinos. You can find a ranked overview of casinos with information about bonuses and free spins. The guide also contains information about online gambling in general, the newest games, and the latest gambling news.