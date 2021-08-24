Harron Homes Yorkshire supports apprentice ambitions

Upon completing his second-year NVQ Diploma in Carpentry at Leeds College of Building, 22-year-old Ronan Richardson from Rothwell in Leeds, has opted to pursue an additional year of studying his craft with Harron Homes and Leeds College of Building.

After enjoying the practical subjects at school and college such as woodwork and benchwork, Ronan decided he wanted to pursue a career in housebuilding and joinery, and knew he wanted to get stuck into a role on site. The NVQ Diploma which Ronan has just completed involved one day at college, or learning from home, with the rest of the week spent working on site at Harron’s York Vale Gardens development.

“After studying for three years full-time at college, I knew I wanted to be out on site and be a part of a team” said Ronan. “I initially really struggled to find somewhere that would be willing to take me on after having limited practical experience, so for Harron to take me on as an apprentice was amazing.”

“I’ve really enjoyed the practical side to my course” Ronan said. “To be able to learn in a real-life environment and to work for and make a contribution with a respected housebuilder like Harron Homes has been a highlight.”

Ronan has big hopes for his future and is hoping to move into the management side of things in the future: “I want to continue my apprenticeship to broaden my knowledge and skillset. A Level 3 qualification will hopefully lead to more opportunities in the future, and I’m so pleased that Harron is supporting my journey.”

Tony Lee, Managing Director at Harron Homes Yorkshire said: “At Harron we are always looking at ways we can develop our team and provide opportunities, whether through apprenticeships or additional qualifications. I am thrilled that Ronan has decided to gain further experience whilst working on our developments.”

