HOUSEBUILDER ADOPTS INNOVATIVE FORSITE TECHNOLOGY IN UK FIRST FOR HOUSEBUILDING SECTOR

Housebuilder Martin Grant Homes has announced that it will be partnering with innovative proptech company Forsite to improve health and safety standards across its new homes’ developments. The housebuilder will initially trial Forsite’s digital innovation at its new Albany Park development in Church Crookham, Hampshire, before rolling the technology out across all its construction sites by the end of this year.

Forsite is a worksite health and safety solution that enables site managers to ensure compliance, improve safety and reduce project costs. The app will allow all Martin Grant construction workers to complete a digitised induction via a mobile phone app, ensuring all personnel comply with the housebuilder’s health and safety standards. The app uses accurate technology to prove compliance, with staff required to complete a test to prove participation in the induction. Site managers will be able to view and manage their site compliance in real-time through the Forsite portal, so they can easily enforce their process.

Additionally, Forsite will automatically record employee arrival and exit times to site via geofencing and sensors, removing the need for central sign-in points and improving capture of workers for site sign in.

Nathan Cheeseman, CEO at Forsite, comments: “We work best with companies that care about efficiency and the bottom line without compromising their people’s safety. In Martin Grant Homes we have found just that, so it’s a natural fit. We are excited to become the health and safety standard for Martin Grant as it continues to lead the industry in site safety.”

The app will also have enhanced safety features to protect those on site, including an emergency button that can be used to quickly notify all those on site of any incidents, therefore saving time.

Ian Wand, Health and Safety Manager at Martin Grant Homes, comments: “We are excited to be the first housebuilder to adopt such technology in the UK, which will improve health and safety standards across our sites, alongside saving thousands of hours of time. Safety is absolutely paramount for us, and Forsite has a system in place to ensure processes are completed correctly, which gives us the confidence to roll this out across our sites.”

Martin Grant Homes’ independent safety advisors undertake monthly monitoring and have rated the housebuilder’s performance well above their other clients within the housebuilding sector. The adoption of Forsite across its developments will support the housebuilder in continuing to keep its employees and sub-contractors safe on site, whilst utilising new technologies available.

Ian Wand adds: “We are proud of our existing health and safety record and are looking forward to utilising Forsite to its full capacity across our sites, which will improve efficiency and ensure everyone on site is kept safe.”

Martin Grant Homes is currently building new homes across the Midlands and South of England, with its Head Office located in Abinger Hammer, Surrey. To find out more about the housebuilder and its company values, visit www.martingranthomes.co.uk.

For further details about Forsite visit www.getforsite.com.