IG LINTELS PLAYS A PART IN FINE BRICK DETAILING AT AWARD-WINNING CLERKENWELL REDEVELOPMENT

Bespoke brick slip feature arch lintels from IG Lintels form a distinctive element of a sympathetic and prestigious addition to an Edwardian council estate in the London Borough of Camden.

Built between 1901 and 1903, the Grade II-listed Bourne Estate is on the fringes of the Hatton Garden Conservation Area and is a jewel in the crown for its owner Camden Council. Internationally significant and originally built by the London County Council, it became a model for influential public housing built in Vienna after the First World War. When it came to its redevelopment and the creation of two new blocks consisting of seventy-five mixed tenure homes, Matthew Lloyd Architects in partnership with Higgins Construction, had the architectural challenge of designing and building new housing that responded to the original Edwardian buildings.

Central to the design of the additions is the fine brick detailing which needed to replicate the materials and characteristics of the original architecture. A number of double height brick arches were also created and form a central throughway into new communal courtyards seen elsewhere on the estate.

In keeping with the architect’s aesthetic requirements, IG’s technical team designed

215mm high flat gauge brick slip feature lintels accommodating a series of brick spans; 910mm, 1360mm, 1472mm and 1585mm. All bricks were cut and bonded offsite onto the load bearing lintels.

A consignment of bricks was collected from site to guarantee both quality and reliability in matching the surrounding brickwork. The ceramic bricks were carefully cut in a mitre fashion to conceal the red clay finish underneath and ensure that the ceramic finish on the mitre did not splinter which minimalised brick wastage. All the bricks cut were bonded in a rowlock pattern using BBA approved construction adhesive in a controlled environment without disruption from the natural weather. The patented perforated design of a IG Brick Feature Lintel allows the adhesive to squeeze through the perforations and form a ‘mushroom’ on the inside, providing a mechanical lock between the steel lintel and the bricks.

Each prefabricated single piece unit was delivered in line with the build schedule onsite. This reduced health and safety concerns by eliminating the requirement for skilled labour working from height for a prolonged period of time in a busy London area.

The contrasting brick types used on the project add to the new design creating pleasing views that clearly define key routes and boundaries.

IG’s lintel solutions have ensured the high quality additions to the innovative Bourne Estate will strengthen the character of the conservation area through careful design and close attention to the articulation of the facades. The richness of detail in the brickwork and the quality in construction will ensure the estate will endure for more generations to come.