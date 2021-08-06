Industry reaction to the latest Halifax House Price Index

Please find industry reaction below to the latest Halifax House Price Index.

Director of Benham and Reeves, Marc von Grundherr, commented:

“Just when you thought the wild ride of property price growth seen over the last year might be coming to an end, the market has bounced back yet again to register further positive movement.

As we approach the third and final stamp duty holiday deadline it’s only natural that the rate of house price growth will ease as market activity reduces but despite this, we certainly look on course to finish the year on a very positive note.”

Managing Director of Barrows and Forrester, James Forrester, commented:

“The house price boom continues and even the unpredictable British summertime can do little to dampen the enthusiasm of UK homebuyers and sellers as properties continue to sell incredibly quickly and for a very good price across the vast majority of the nation.”

Founder and CEO of GetAgent.co.uk, Colby Short, commented:

“A shortage of stock, high demand and the lower cost of borrowing will keep the market buoyant far beyond September and the end of the stamp duty holiday. However, should interest rates start to creep up over the coming months, many homebuyers could find themselves in a tough spot having paid over the odds for a property in current market conditions.”

CEO of Keller Williams UK, Ben Taylor, commented:

“Homebuyer confidence remains high at present despite many having to battle it out with multiple other buyers in order to secure a purchase. This continued imbalance between supply and demand will ensure house price growth remains buoyant over the summer months, although we can expect a slow in pace as we approach the final quarter due to a combination of the stamp duty holiday ending and wider seasonal influences.”