Jewson sees surge in Actis Hybrid sales as loft conversions and extensions take off

With the popularity of extensions and loft conversions almost literally going through the roof, merchants are reporting a huge rise in sales of insulation products – particularly of those produced by Actis.

Jewson Sales Manager Brad Ellis said: “Insulation and insulating membranes have been flying out of the door over the past year, with a current loft promotion across stores in the south of England generating even more interest.”

His area covers ten branches in Surrey and Hampshire, two of which are Woking and Leatherhead.

“We have seen a huge uplift in sales for loft conversions and extensions in the area,” he said. “Improvement projects are currently on the property owners’ minds. We currently have customers using Actis for loft and barn conversions and complete build projects as well as home offices and playrooms.

“We have ensured that the big brands are stocked in these branches, including Actis, to give our customers choices and the ability to purchase the stock then and there.

“We have purpose-built loft displays in dedicated branches to showcase our extended loft offering, which has proved popular with our core target audience, as well as attracting new customers to the branches who are keen to know more about the products we stock. Our customers have welcomed our loft launch in the area and are now asking questions in the branches about why Actis is so good!

“As well as Hybris, the core insulation product, sales of H Control Hybrid, an insulating vapour control layer and Boost R Hybrid, an insulating breather membrane, have also generated interest, with more customers purchasing these products.

“This is largely thanks to the Actis Regional Sales Manager, Liane Bayliss, giving technical training to the sales team who have been massively receptive to the product.

“Our customers enjoy the flexibility, efficiency and the economic saving that comes with this product when installing on their projects.”