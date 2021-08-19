LUXURY BUILD-TO-RENT SCHEME GETS STARTED IN SHEFFIELD

WORK has advanced at Founders Yard, as Clegg Construction begins building a new ten storey build-to-rent (BTR) scheme on the site of the former Queens Hotel in Scotland Street, Sheffield.

Developed by RISE Homes, the scheme comprises 229 one-and-two-bed furnished residential apartments as well as a handful of luxury two-bed duplex apartments.

With resident’s lifestyles in mind, Founders Yard is set to feature extensive indoor and outdoor amenity areas. This will include a rooftop garden, external courtyard, lounge, workstations for remote working, a bookable meeting room that doubles as a movie room plus a basement car park.

The scheme also prioritises sustainable solutions and will integrate innovative renewable energy with a biomass district heating system that will give residents the benefit of low cost, efficient heating and hot water from a renewable source.

Stephen Brown, contract manager at Clegg Construction, said: “This scheme is a real jewel in the crown for city centre BTR schemes, particularly in Sheffield, as it will have some incredible facilities on offer – so I have no doubt it will be incredibly popular with prospective renters.

“This project is also set to be really interesting to build. It’s located on a difficult site, with the topography requiring significant retaining structures to be constructed, as well as building out the underground car park. However, we’re always up for a challenge and the team is really enjoying pushing forwards and seeing progress begin.”

Located to the north of the city, Founders Yard is within walking distance of Sheffield’s vibrant city centre and great transport links.

The project is being delivered for RISE Homes, a top residential property developer that specialises in high-quality rental accommodation. The firm is a leader in the development of sustainable buildings, incorporating renewable features such as PV panels, battery storage, living walls, zinc roofs and several distinct heating systems across its developments. Furthermore, its Tribe Apartments scheme, which completed in 2015, achieved BREEAM outstanding – winning the global award for a residential scheme from the industry body.

Nigel Rawlings, chief executive officer at RISE Homes, said: “Clegg Construction has a proven track record of working on high quality residential schemes and we’re delighted to be partnering with the team to deliver Founders Yard.

“The Sheffield development compliments our high quality completed schemes in Manchester, Stockport, and Coventry as well as our schemes on site or with planning in Wolverhampton, Manchester and Leeds. We’re therefore very much looking forward to seeing the project come to life and reach the next milestone.”

Following successful planning consent at the end of last year, construction work is well underway and is due to complete in early 2023.

For more information about Clegg Construction, please visit cleggconstruction.co.uk and for further details on RISE Homes or Founders Yard head to: risehomes.co.uk/developments/foundersyard