MAPP certified largest B Corp business in UK property

MAPP has been awarded B Corporation certification – the largest real estate consultancy in the UK to be recognised for its environmental and social performance.

The company, which manages £13.2bn of commercial property across the UK, said the certification gives it a “formal framework” to continue pursuing its ESG agenda.

Few property companies in the UK have received B Corp status, which involves scrutiny over a company’s operations across five areas: governance, workers, community, environment and customers.

MAPP implemented several measures as part of the certification process, including the total abolition of zero hours contracts, increased diversity and inclusion, financial coaching for employees, “market leading” maternity policies and the opportunity to lease electric or hybrid cars.

To qualify, businesses have to complete the B Impact Assessment, which evaluates how the company interacts with workers, customers, community and the environment, before sharing confidential documentation to validate the responses. Companies have to update their assessment every three years to maintain their certification.

Besides MAPP, the only property management or investment companies in the UK with B Corp status are TSP, FORE Partnership, Newcore Capital Management and igloo Regeneration.

A number of coworking operators have also been certified: The Hub Kings Cross, ARK and x+why, eOffice.

NIGEL MAPP, CEO MAPP