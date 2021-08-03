Musk Process Services Delivers Turnkey Project

BASF Pharma (Callanish) Ltd is working with EJ Musk Process Services to deliver a seven-figure improvement at its Callanish plant on the Isle of Lewis. The investment includes the building of a new permanent tank farm and operational improvements to purification systems.

The turnkey project includes design, manufacturing, installation and commissioning. Musk, part of the Edwin James Group, will manage the whole project. Fabrication will be managed at the Swadlincote plant and installation will be undertaken using Musk teams supported by local contractors.

“As one of the area’s biggest private-sector employers, this investment underpins our commitment to the region. The new tank farm and other improvements will ensure that we can continue to deliver world-class pharmaceutical ingredients to our customers. Our relationship with Musk spans a number of years and we know from experience that they deliver a level of engineering and service that we can trust to get the job done,” said Angus Morrison, site manager, BASF Callanish.

BASF Pharma (Callanish) Ltd is a global leader in manufacturing highly-concentrated omega-3 fatty acids, for pharmaceutical and nutritional applications. The company employs more than 80 people at its dedicated lipid development plant on the Isle of Lewis and is part of the Pharma Ingredients & Services of BASF’s Nutrition & Health division.

“This turnkey project is a perfect example of the type of work we undertake delivering everything from project design to fabrication and installation and commissioning. We’ve built a good relationship with the team at Callanish and it’s great to work in partnership with them to deliver this key investment,” commented on the project Charlie Price, operations director at Musk Process Services.

Edwin James Group is a national engineering, technical and process services group that operates throughout the UK. The group offers a complete range of services that are delivered by a highly-skilled workforce.