New Eye Surgery Unit at Musgrove Park Hospital

Somerset NHS Foundation Trust has installed a state-of-the-art, Ophthalmic Theatre Suite and Day Case Unit in partnership with ModuleCo…

ModuleCo has provided a state-of-the-art eye unit extension for the Somerset NHS Foundation Trust at their Musgrove Park Hospital site.

Historically the Somerset NHS Foundation Trust has had greater demand for ophthalmic surgeries than they had the capacity to meet. Their eye unit is the busiest department at Musgrove Park Hospital, carrying out over 3,000 operations every year and providing nearly 50,000 outpatient appointments.

This development is a key part of ‘Musgrove 2030’ – an ambitious programme to transform the hospital’s facilities and help make sure patients are cared for in the right place to meet their health needs.

The state-of-the-art theatre and day ward suite is the first part in the development of a new eye care unit at the hospital, with a fifth theatre expected to be in operation at the site later this year. It has created additional operating theatre space, more recovery space and dedicated patient areas which help them feel comfortable when receiving care.

Matthew Bryant, chief operating officer at Somerset NHS Foundation Trust (hospital services), said “The new ophthalmic theatre suite is a very important part of our recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It’s the first time we’ve had a permanent dedicated day surgery theatre for eye surgery in Taunton and we are pleased to be able to offer patients a more positive experience in a better environment.

“The additional capacity created by the new ophthalmic theatre suite, along with the hub for macular and glaucoma care introduced this year at Chard Hospital, will also help to reduce waiting times.”

To maximise the space and provide all the accommodation needed, the ModuleCo design team developed a bespoke Day Surgery facility design consisting of multiple modules of varying sizes, making up a 484m2 footprint.

A ceiling mounted microscope and laser equipment had to be factored into the design to create the specialist Ophthalmic Operating Theatre. The theatre is supported by an integral scrub, lay-up prep, anaesthetic room, dirty utility, 15-patient day ward and multiple consultation rooms for consultants to speak confidentially to, and examine, patients before their operation.

The suite was constructed off-site, with nearly 90% of the construction process taking place in ModuleCo’s factory facility, and was installed over a weekend with minimal disruption to the active hospital site.

Sales and Marketing Director for ModuleCo and project sponsor, Jonathan Brindley, said:

“All of us at ModuleCo take great pride in our continued partnership with Somerset NHS Foundation Trust and supporting them to deliver specialised care to their communities.

“The feedback from the surgical team when using the facility is excellent and I know they have been very keen to use the new theatre suite since we first started discussions last December.

“It is pleasing to see that we have been able to deliver upon what was originally promised in terms of timescales, quality and the permanent feel and performance of the final build.”

The Trust hope that the additional capacity and forming of a dedicated Ophthalmology Centre will help reduce waiting times for routine treatment for the people of Somerset and also marks a very important step in the Trust’s recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.