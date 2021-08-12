New M.D in the hotseat at Mick George Contracting

Never one to rest on their laurels, the Mick George Group have signalled further intent to expand their ever-impressive Contracting Division following the appointment of William East to their Contracting Board, as Managing Director.

Considered an integral part of the growth achieved by the Mick George Group in recent times, William has been duly rewarded for his efforts, promoted from Projects Director, a position which he formally occupied within the business for the previous 3-years.

Projected to deliver Circa £55m this year, across it’s Earthworks, Demolition and Environmental provisions, the Mick George brand now takes pride of place within the Construction Industries elite; and this recent Organisation change is anticipated to further establish their status.

While serving their existing loyal client base with agile, pioneering and innovative working solutions has been pivotal in the Groups upward trajectory, concerted strides have been made to strategically increase involvement with Highways, Industrial and Government funded schemes; most notably their contribution towards Highways England’s delivery of the M1 Smart Motorway scheme.

The former development is recognition of the scale and profile of where Mick George’s Contracting Division currently resides, and with an impressive pipeline of projects with similar stature imminent, things continue to look bright for the business.