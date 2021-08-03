Nomad Developments showcases stunning waterfront gardens at Richmond Riverside as the race for space continues

The two properties that make up Richmond Riverside – Osprey House and Dunlin House – back onto the River Thames, with their own private mooring at the end of the garden. This has been a key influence over the design of the outdoor spaces, as their designer Matt Keightley, RHS Chelsea Flower Show & Silver-Gilt Award Winning Designer and Creative Director at Rosebank Landscaping, explains: “It’s incredibly rare for developers to find sites in such prominent locations on the banks of the Thames in Richmond. Huge importance was therefore placed on making the most of the idyllic view across the water to the iconic bridge and over to the private island that provides such a beautiful screen from the popular weekend spot opposite. “Multiple seating areas throughout the gardens will allow the prospective owners to appreciate this part of the river, including the broad biodiversity in the local area. End of garden boardwalks will give you the sense that you are quite literally sat on the river. It’s a beautiful and unprecedented spot.”