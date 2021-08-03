Nomad Developments showcases stunning waterfront gardens at Richmond Riverside as the race for space continues

|Waterfront gardens provide beauty and versatility for stunning new family homesLarge South West London homes are leading demand in the capital (Savills)Demand remains 80% up on 2017-19 (Zoopla)
|As the race for space among property buyers continues, homes with impressive gardens certainly have the edge. Just three minutes’ walk from the centre of Richmond-Upon-Thames, in London, boutique property company Nomad Developments is showcasing just how versatile and stylish urban gardens can be, at its new Richmond Riverside development.
|The two properties that make up Richmond Riverside – Osprey House and Dunlin House – back onto the River Thames, with their own private mooring at the end of the garden. This has been a key influence over the design of the outdoor spaces, as their designer Matt Keightley, RHS Chelsea Flower Show & Silver-Gilt Award Winning Designer and Creative Director at Rosebank Landscaping, explains: “It’s incredibly rare for developers to find sites in such prominent locations on the banks of the Thames in Richmond. Huge importance was therefore placed on making the most of the idyllic view across the water to the iconic bridge and over to the private island that provides such a beautiful screen from the popular weekend spot opposite. “Multiple seating areas throughout the gardens will allow the prospective owners to appreciate this part of the river, including the broad biodiversity in the local area. End of garden boardwalks will give you the sense that you are quite literally sat on the river. It’s a beautiful and unprecedented spot.”
|Conceived as a direct connection to the wider landscape, as well as a beautiful extension to the two homes, the gardens have been carefully considered to make the most of the impressive views across the water. At the same time, practical considerations ranging from the tidal nature of the Thames to varied garden usage have been factored in. Railings have been used to allow debris collected with the tide to pass though rather than obstructing waterflow, while permeable surfaces will allow attenuation and natural soakaway. The boardwalk, meanwhile, will be constructed using a composite material to ensure its longevity.
|Zoned areas within the gardens at Richmond Riverside provide owners with plenty of versatility, whether they’re looking for a quiet spot to enjoy a relaxing cup of tea or to host an alfresco dinner for family and friends, all while maximising those stunning river views. “It was important to provide a synergy between Richmond Riverside’s interior and exterior spaces. We’ve used floor to ceiling glass to draw the gardens and river views into the homes, creating a fundamental connection with nature that is perfectly aligned with buyers’ need for space and relaxation.” Jack Simpson, Managing Director, Nomad Developments
|The desire for space has seen large family homes in South West London deliver a stellar performance in terms of demand over the second quarter of 2021. Savills reports that Richmond is one of four areas of London that is leading this demand. Prices in South West London rose by 1.8% between March and June, and by 4.7% over the past year, compared to just 0.9% for the overall prime London property market. Zoopla’s June 2021 report also flags up the ‘search for space’ as a factor behind demand being 80% up compared to 2017-19.
| At Richmond Riverside, the gardens are certainly set to be part of the properties’ appeal to family buyers. They provide space for relaxing, lounging and dining, all threaded together with beautiful routes to walk and enjoy. There are areas of sun for those who prefer it and dappled shade for those who don’t. The geometry of the design is softened by the use of soft planted perimeters to diffuse the boundary, allowing the gardens to ‘borrow’ the surrounding landscape and ensure the owners really connect with nature.
“A connection with nature is especially important for mental health in an urban environment. At Richmond Riverside, a series of tactfully placed trees will discreetly provide natural screens between the properties, whilst a tapestry of structural ground cover and perennial interest will make for immaculate and beautiful outside space. The cooling palette of colours will set the tone to be welcoming, curated and relaxing, while the textures, colours and aromas will be a stunning mix for the senses to enjoy.” Matt Keightley, Creative Director, Rosebank Landscaping
|For more information, please visit www.nomaddevelopments.com or call 020 3488 7202.