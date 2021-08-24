Omega Appoints Paul Batchelor as Head of Major Projects

Omega PLC is delighted to announce the appointment of Paul Batchelor as Head of Major Projects from 16th August 2021.

Paul brings to Omega over 10 years of kitchen industry and main contractor experience in the contracts sector having worked with Moores Furniture Group, Lendlease and LOCOG who prepared the Olympic Stadium for London 2012.

In his new role at Omega Paul will lead the effective delivery of major projects across the UK, ensuring a first-class service to Omega’s customer base. As well as strengthening the team, Omega invested to double its stock holding and increase its warehouse and production capacity to support its ambitious growth plans.

Paul said of his appointment; ‘I am delighted to be joining Omega at this exciting time and (I) am looking forward to working with the team and our clients to deliver Major Projects in accordance with Omega’s industry leading standards of safety and service.’

Katy Snow, National Head of Contract Operations at Omega said of Paul’s appointment; ‘We’re excited to welcome Paul to the Omega family at such an important time for the company. I’m certain his experience in the contracts industry will deliver our plans to increase major projects for 2021 and into the future.’