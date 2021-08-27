Orbit launches new RoSPA Safer by Design standards for its new-build homes

Orbit, one of the UK’s leading housing providers, has officially launched its RoSPA approved Safer by Design framework at its Mill View development in Dereham.



Helen Moore, Group Director of Orbit Homes, was joined by Errol Taylor, Chief Executive Officer of the Royal Society for the Prevention of Accidents (RoSPA), to showcase the first development where the homes which have been designed to RoSPA approved Safer by Design standards are being built.



The RoSPA Safer by Design framework aims to reduce serious accidental injury in new-build homes.

In January, Orbit Homes became the first affordable housing provider to adopt the framework for all of its future new-build homes.



The framework offers housebuilders and architects easy-to-implement, economically-viable solutions that “design out” potential serous accidental injury in new- build homes, by concentrating on the most common hazards including, falls, burns, carbon monoxide poisoning, entrapment and poisoning from access to household chemicals.



Helen Moore, Group Director of Orbit Homes, said: “RoSPA’s Safer by Design standards go above and beyond building regulations, and as the first affordable housing provider to adopt this framework, we are proud that Orbit is leading the sector on building safety. Many accidents can be avoided through simple and low-cost design changes, which make the home physically safer by eradicating risks.



“I am delighted to say that the Safer by Design framework has already been embedded within our design standards at Mill View in Dereham, and I am pleased to be able to showcase our strong commitment to the safety of our customers.



“From next year, all of our new-build homes will be built to Safer by Design Gold Standard, ensuring that our homes are amongst the safest on the market and meet the current and future needs of our residents.”



In July, Orbit scooped two gold health and safety awards from RoSPA for the third consecutive year. The outstanding accolades endorse Orbit’s ongoing commitment to customer safety and best practice in compliance to deliver customers with a quality service.



Errol Taylor, Chief Executive Officer at RoSPA, added: “RoSPA and Orbit share a vision for the homes of the future- they should be safer places to live, work and play in. Here in the heart of Norfolk, at Orbit’s Mill View development, you can see that vision take shape in bricks and mortar.



“Every year more than 6,000 people are killed as a result of a home accident- many of which, such as falls on stairs, are preventable. I hope to see more housing providers, follow Orbit’s lead and adopt the recommendations of RoSPA’s Safer by Design framework to make new build homes safer.”



Mill View is a collection of two, three, four- and five-bedroom homes, located in the market town of Dereham, often labelled as the “Heart of Norfolk” due to the its central location. The new development can be found opposite the East Dereham Windmill at the end of the popular Greenfields Road.



Homes are available to purchase outright, with the Government-backed Help to Buy scheme also being offered to assist or through Shared Ownership on selected plots.



To find out more about Mill View, visit: www.orbithomes.org.uk/mill-view/.

For more information on RoSPA’s Safer by Design framework, visit: www.rospa.com/built-environment.





