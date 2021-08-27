Plans approved for first stage of Countryside and Bracknell Forest Council’s £124m vision to further regenerate town centre

The Bracknell Forest Cambium Partnership has secured planning permission, subject to a Section 106 agreement, for its vision to develop the Coopers Hill site on the edge of Bracknell town centre – furthering the town’s continued regeneration.

Coopers Hill is the first site to be developed by the joint-venture (JV) partnership between Countryside, the UK’s leading mixed-tenure developer, and Bracknell Forest Council. This £124m partnership is continuing the council’s regeneration efforts, that began with the redevelopment of The Lexicon in 2017, to provide a fully revitalised town centre.

The Coopers Hill development will provide 52 new homes, with 25% affordable (15% affordable rent and 10% shared ownership). These will comprise 12 two-bedroom flats, six three-bedroom flats, 22 two-bedroom houses and 12 three-bedroom houses.

Countryside and Bracknell Forest Council will also be delivering high-quality public realm and landscaping across the site, comprising both private and communal amenity spaces. 78 car parking spaces are also being created, including six disabled parking spaces, alongside 122 bicycle parking spaces. A key principle of the regeneration is improving the area’s accessibility, and so a new pedestrian connection route is being provided for future access to the west of the site.

With planning approval now granted, work is expected to begin later this year with the first completions due in 2023.

Daniel King, Managing Director, West London and Thames Valley, Countryside, said: “Underpinning the landmark Bracknell town centre regeneration programme is the principle of working closely with the local community to deliver new homes that reflect the needs of residents. Therefore, we are delighted that our proposals for Coopers Hill have been so well-received, with unanimous approval from the planning committee. We now can’t wait to get started on the first of our joint-venture regeneration sites; working with the council to progress their creation of a town centre that’s fit for the future.”

Cllr Marc Brunel-Walker, Executive Member for Economic Development and Regeneration at Bracknell Forest Council, commented: “The redevelopment of Coopers Hill is a significant part of our overarching regeneration of Bracknell town centre – the first new town to be comprehensively redesigned and regenerated.

“Achieving planning permission is a key milestone in realising our joint vision for the site, which will seek to bring much-needed new homes for families right on the doorstep of the new shops, restaurants, leisure and entertainment facilities that we have in the heart of Bracknell town centre.”

Bracknell Forest Council and Countryside formed the joint venture partnership in December 2020 with the aspiration to redevelop three council-owned sites at Market Street, Jubilee Gardens and Coopers Hill. These first three sites have the potential to deliver approximately 400 homes in total, alongside flexible commercial and community space.

Bracknell Forest Council is leading on widescale town centre rejuvenation which continues the long-term economic development of the town that has progressed over recent years with the delivery of The Lexicon and other major developments.

The redevelopment of these three sites in the town centre will deliver significant economic value to the borough overall. The council’s share of development proceeds will be reinvested into the borough’s front-line services. Additionally, the partnership is committed to creating social value focusing on the health and wellbeing of residents and the wider community.