Plans Approved for Leeds Life Science Development

A new life science centre of excellence has received planning permission on a historic site in Leeds with the potential to support about 300 jobs. CEG has submitted a planning application earlier this year for the redevelopment of Drapers Yard on Marshall Street to create a new facility for Labcorp, a global diagnostics and drug development company.

“Now planning permission has been granted, work will start immediately with the aim of occupation by summer 2022. We will work closely with Labcorp on the refurbishment. Drapers Yard is at the heart of the Temple masterplan area, where we are working with Leeds City Council and other partners on the delivery of a thriving business destination south of Leeds City Station, with Temple Works as its cultural centrepiece. The Centre of Excellence for Labcorp further builds the huge momentum for inward investment that we are experiencing within the Temple District,” commented Antonia Martin-Wright, head of investment at CEG.

Labcorp currently operates out of two sites in Leeds and plans to consolidate the team into one building for more efficient, collaborative working. It is also aiming to double in size, retaining and creating almost 300 highly skilled scientific and healthcare jobs in the city. The proposed life science facility would comprise about 85,000 sq ft of floorspace, including a 100-bed clinic, pharmacy and Labcor’s UK office headquarters.

Drapers Yard will be transformed with a new façade, roof top amenity space with a green, sedum roof and new landscaping and planting on Marshall Street and Sweet Street. Biodiversity is set to be enhanced and the setting of heritage assets protected, including the adjacent grade I-listed Temple Works.

The council has now granted planning permission for the development, subject to conditions, under delegated powers. A report from the chief planning officer accompanying the decision said: “The development is likely to build confidence that the area is a strong business and commercial destination, helping to attract future inward investment opportunities.

“The repair of the fabric of the Drapers Yard building would improve its appearance and, in conjunction with minor alterations to the facades, would improve the setting of Temple Works and the wider conservation area.”

Drapers Yard was previously owned by Kays catalogue company but has been vacant since 2004. It was originally constructed as an extension to Temple Works, which adjoins to the north via a link building. The building is located within the Temple masterplan area where CEG, alongside Leeds City Council, are bringing forward further development. About four million sq ft of accommodation is set to be created, with Temple Works as its heart as a cultural centrepiece.