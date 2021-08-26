Premier Forecourts and Construction appoints new finance director

Premier Forecourts and Construction, a specialist in forecourts and diverse construction projects, has appointed a new finance director as the company experiences a period of substantial growth after pivoting its business towards the electric vehicle charging market.

Rebecca Cook has been promoted to director after serving as a finance controller with the company for over two years. Cook has a total of 27 years’ experience in finance and accounts, having previously held finance roles within well known organisations, including Bevan & Buckland and South Wales Police.

Cook’s career has also included teaching AAT and ACCA accountancy qualifications, as well as A Level business and Finance/Business to degree level, at several educational institutions in the South Wales region: Neath College, Coleg Sir Gar and Swansea Metropolitan University.

Cook’s own academic achievements include BTEC National and BTEC Higher Diplomas in Business and Finance, AAT Qualification, CIMA (Chartered Institute of Management Accountant – ACMA, CGMA) and also a teaching PGCE/PCE.

The new role will see her taking overall responsibility and accountability for finance, procurement and commercial activities with the Swansea-based construction company.

Rebecca Cook, newly appointed finance director at Premier Forecourts and Construction, said:

“My career goal was to become a finance director, and it’s very exciting to take on the role at a time of growth and positive change with Premier Forecourts and Construction. The company is now at the forefront of launching electric vehicle charging points for clients like MFG, BP and Shell, and we very much see this as the future of the business.

“I feel very honoured to be recognised by the board of directors and given this opportunity. Premier is a very hard-working company which upholds its values, especially that of putting people first. I’m thankful for all the support I’ve had from the board, my fellow managers and the office staff. I plan on learning more about the different processes that happen on site and start working on preparing commercial and financial strategies that align to the overall aim of the company.”

Steve Evans, Premier Forecourts and Construction managing director, said:

“We are delighted to be able to promote Rebecca to the role of finance director during this exciting period for the business. Rebecca’s hard work and dedication over the two years she has been with us, coupled with her impressive working background and vast experience in finance, means she has become a highly-valued member of the team. Her passion for accounts and confidence in making decisions has meant she was the ideal choice to lead the finance department.”