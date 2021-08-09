Property management bodies ARMA and IRPM propose merger

Both bodies say the two property management organisations together will create a more united and stronger voice as leasehold reform looms.

The UK’s two most high-profile property management bodies The Association of Residential Managing Agents (ARMA) and The Institute of Residential Property Management (IRPM) are to merge.

Both organisations want to establish a ‘united and stronger’ voice for the industry at a time when managing agents and property management professionals face unprecedented changes and as leaseholder reform legislation begins to make its way through Parliament.

The proposal will be subject to approval by members at each organisation’s upcoming general meetings.

ARMA executive chair Nigel Glen says the bodies have worked together on a wide range of topics including the building safety crisis, mental health and wellbeing in the sector and regulatory reform.

Nigel claims a merged organisation would give it greater power and enable it to support both managing agent firms and professional individuals.

“Combining our resources, data and expertise allows us to more effectively support our membership through guidance and business support, raise standards through enhanced professional qualifications, multi-channel training and ongoing professional development opportunities, and provide a more influential and representative voice to our ongoing government and stakeholder engagement,” says Glen.

If approved, the two organisations and their respective secretariat teams would come together before the end of the year and the two brands would be retained for a period of time under the new organisation.

This is similar to when landlord organisations NLA and the RLA joined forces recently.

It is proposed that IRPM boss Andrew Bulmer would become CEO of the new organisation, while Glen would become the executive chair of the new board.