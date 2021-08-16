Registrations Open for Employers to Take Part in Open Doors 2021

Open Doors gives visitors a unique insight into working in construction, seeking to inspire young people and career changers of all ages by letting them go behind the site hoardings and explore construction sites, offices, factories, and training centres across Great Britain, alongside a range of virtual events, panel discussions, and Q&As.

Bookings for Open Doors 2021 will open to the public on 23 August, with visits taking place throughout Open Doors Week between Monday 4 – Saturday 9 October. Companies can get involved now by registering their details, creating an account, and beginning to upload their sites across the country.

Since 2016, over 1,000 sites across the UK have been listed through Open Doors. Last year the event went virtual due to coronavirus, with digital content showcasing major projects – such as ISG’s tour of Lord’s cricket ground, Balfour Beatty’s Luncarty to Pass of Birnam project, and Willmott Dixon’s Riverside House site – and attracting more than 20,000 visitors to the Open Doors website.

The current skills shortage in construction is one of the most pressing issues within the industry with over 216,800 new construction jobs to be created by 2025*, and Open Doors provides a fantastic opportunity to inspire and recruit the next generation and career changers to choose a career in construction.

Open Doors is delivered by Build UK and supported by CITB, Go Construct, Considerate Constructors Scheme, Construction Skills Certification Scheme, Black Professionals in Construction, Skylapse, the Home Builders Federation, the Careers Enterprise Company, Department for Work & Pensions, STEM Learning, New Futures Network, and media partner Building Magazine.

Suzannah Nichol MBE, Chief Executive of Build UK, said:

“There is nothing quite like visiting a construction site, whether it is a major project you have seen on the news or one in your local area, to get an idea of just how exciting a career in construction can be. Open Doors gives everyone the opportunity to go through the site gates to see just what goes on and perhaps even spot their ideal job!

Whether you are a client, contractor, manufacturer, merchant, logistics centre, specialist, designer, or consultant, you can play your part in recruiting the next generation by participating in Open Doors.”